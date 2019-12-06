76ers' Joel Embiid Won't Play vs. Cavaliers After Suffering Hip Injury

David Dow/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not suit up Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a hip contusion.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Embiid reported discomfort in his hip following Thursday night's loss to the Washington Wizards.

Embiid is one of the NBA's best players when at full strength. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft has earned two straight All-Star and All-NBA second-team selections. He's averaging 22.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game so far this season.

Injuries have become a major part of his career narrative, though. He missed the entirety of his first two NBA seasons because of foot problems and was limited to 31 appearances as a rookie before his season ended with a knee injury. He's avoided any major setbacks since but still missed 37 games over the last two years.

His first absence this season came because of an ankle injury.

Al Horford, who typically starts at power forward, will slide in and start at the 5 in Embiid's absence.

Ultimately, Embiid's history means Philly is always going to err on the side of caution when the dynamic center suffers an injury, even if it's minor. The 76ers are going to need him close to 100 percent when the playoffs roll around in order to have realistic title hopes, though.