Christian Pulisic's 1st Chelsea Hat-Trick Leads Blues to Win vs. Burnley

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic hit a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Burnley 4-2 on Saturday at Turf Moor in the Premier League to secure a seventh straight win in all competitions.

Blues boss Frank Lampard handed Pulisic his first Premier League start since August, and the United States international rewarded his manager's faith by scoring two goals in the first 45 minutes.

Pulisic netted his first Premier League goal on 21 minutes after pouncing on a mistake from Burnley defender Matthew Lowton. The Chelsea winger raced forward and slid a low shot across goal and into the bottom corner of the net.

His second came just before half-time after another defensive mistake. James Tarkowski gifted possession to the visitors, allowing Pulisic to fire in a low effort that deflected off Ben Mee and beat goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Pulisic did not have to wait long to complete his hat-trick. The 21-year-old headed home Mason Mount's cross at the near post 10 minutes into the second half before Willian thumped home Chelsea's fourth two minutes later.

Burnley hit back with two consolation goals in the final minutes. Jay Rodriguez blasted in a dipping strike from distance, and Dwight McNeil's effort deflected off Fikayo Tomori and wrong-footed Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Lampard opted to start Pulisic ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi after the former's string of impressive performances off the bench for the Blues.

TalkSport shared the two teams for Saturday's clash:

The summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has had to be patient during his time at Stamford Bridge but staked his claim to stay in the starting XI with a dominant display. His first goal came from a fine solo run after Lowton had been caught in possession just inside his own half.

Pulisic's notched a couple of landmarks with the strike:

Burnley responded well and were a little unfortunate not to grab an equaliser. Kepa denied Erik Pieters on the volley, and the Chelsea goalkeeper will have been relieved when Ashley Barnes headed wide from close range minutes later.

The visitors were struggling to cope with Burnley's set-pieces but held firm, and they doubled their advantage shortly before half-time. A poor pass from Tarkowski gifted possession to Willian, who sent Pulisic running through on goal again to drive the deflected strike just inside the near post.

The American's first-half performance drew plenty of praise:

Pulisic continued where he left off after the break by securing a perfect hat-trick, having scored with both feet and finally his head:

Willian caught Burnley on the break to add a fourth. The Brazilian was released by Tammy Abraham to advance and powered a shot across goal and into the far corner.

Burnley should have pulled one back almost immediately through Rodriguez, but he was denied by a brilliant saving tackle from Tomori when clean through on goal.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty on 76 minutes when substitute Hudson-Odoi went to ground after a challenge from Tarkowski, but the decision was overturned and the England international booked after a video assistant referee review.

Burnley got on the scoresheet in some style with Rodriguez's superb effort from distance, which dipped over Kepa to deny the Blues a clean sheet.

McNeil's deflected strike added some respectability to the scoreline, but it was another convincing win for the visitors, who maintained their rich vein of form.

What's Next?

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and then play Watford on Saturday in the Premier League at Vicarage Road. Burnley are in league action on the same day against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.