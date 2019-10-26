Pep Guardiola Worried by Manchester City's 'Relegation' Form Against Aston Villa

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday that he was worried by his team's "relegation" form in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions closed the gap on leaders Liverpool to three points with the victory, but the manager told reporters after the match that he was not happy with his team's performance.

"Six days ago we were eight points [behind Liverpool] now we are three. I am not concerned about the table. I am concerned about the way we played. If we play the level we played in the second half, we can be there at the end of the season I am sure of that.

"If we play the way we did in the first half, we will be in the relegation positions far away from the leaders of the table. That is my view. Not just this season but all the time."

Aston Villa managed to frustrate the champions in a goalless first half. The visitors saw plenty of the ball but could not find the breakthrough. Striker Gabriel Jesus fired an early chance just wide of the post, while John McGinn drew a good save from goalkeeper Ederson at the other end.

Goal's Jonathan Smith offered his view at half-time:

The champions then took control after the break. Raheem Sterling made it 1-0 just 19 seconds after the restart, and David Silva doubled their lead on 65 minutes before Ilkay Gundogan wrapped up the win.

City did suffer a blow late on when Fernandinho was sent off for a foul on Keinan Davis that earned him a second yellow card. He will now be suspended for the club's EFL Cup fixture against Southampton on Tuesday.

Squawka Football noted Manchester City's dominant record against Villa:

Guardiola's side had to be patient to break down a disciplined and determined side but ultimately ran out comfortable winners and fully deserved their three points. The victory puts pressure on leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday's visit from Tottenham Hotspur.