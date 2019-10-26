Patriots Rumors: Josh Gordon Could Return from Injury in 1-2 Weeks

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Despite being placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury, New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon may not be out for long.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson sources close to Gordon believe he will be ready to return in one to two weeks, at which point he is expected to be waived by the Pats with an injury settlement. If that happens, Gordon will be free to land elsewhere and play again this season.

New England placed Gordon on IR shortly after acquiring wideout Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

After getting suspended multiple times as a member of the Cleveland Browns because of substance abuse violations, Gordon was traded to the Pats for a 2019 fifth-round pick early last season.

In 11 starts, Gordon finished with 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns as quarterback Tom Brady's primary deep target. Gordon's 2018 campaign ended abruptly in December, however, when he announced he was leaving the team to focus on his mental health.

Gordon was also suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy again, but he was reinstated prior to the 2019 season. In six games this season, Gordon has registered 20 grabs for 287 yards and one touchdown.

While the 28-year-old Gordon is far removed from a career season in 2013 that saw him lead the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards as a member of the Browns, he is still an explosive playmaker when healthy.

With Sanu going to New England and Emmanuel Sanders getting traded from the Denver Broncos to the San Francisco 49ers, teams in search of wide receiver help ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline have limited options.

Cincinnati Bengals veteran wide receiver A.J. Green could be on the move, but there isn't much to be had beyond him on the trade market.

If a contending team like the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles or Green Bay Packers want to add another weapon in the passing game in the coming weeks, Gordon could prove to be a worthwhile gamble.