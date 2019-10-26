Robert Lewandowski Breaks Bundeslinga Record with Goals in 1st 9 Matches

Sven Hoppe/Associated Press

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski scored in his ninth straight match to start the Bundesliga season on Saturday, breaking the record he previously shared with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2-1 win over Union Berlin:

He also scored in his 13th straight match for the Bavarians across all competitions:

The 31-year-old doubled Bayern's lead at home on Saturday after Benjamin Pavard had opened the scoring. Sebastian Polter pulled one back for Union from the penalty spot, but the defending Bundesliga champions held on for the win.

With the victory, Bayern moved into the Bundesliga lead, one point ahead of Freiburg.

Lewandowski's remarkable consistency is nothing new:

The former Borussia Dortmund man has played for Bayern since 2014, and he became the Bundesliga's all-time top scorer in Bavaria.

According to Transfermarkt.com, he has scored 210 career goals for Bayern in all competitions after smashing 103 goals for BVB.

His strong start to the season has been sorely needed for Bayern, who have been far from their best as a team. With the exception of the Pole, not a single player has scored more than two goals in the Bundesliga so far, and they have already dropped points in four of nine matches.

Just four points separate leaders Bayern from 10th-placed Hoffenheim in what has been the most thrilling start to a Bundesliga season in years.