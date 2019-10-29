NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About

2 of 5

Charlotte Hornets receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Sacramento Kings receive: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Buddy Hield just signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $106 million. Harrison Barnes is in the first year of his four-year, $85 million deal. De'Aaron Fox is eligible to sign an extension next summer, and Marvin Bagley III will be in the summer of 2021.

When you put it all together, it's easy to see how Bogdan Bogdanovic might be the odd man out in Sacramento. The Athletic's John Hollinger explained what his lack of an extension might mean:

"The Kings tried and failed to lock up Bogdanovic, because they were limited to offering him $11 million as a starting salary in 2019-20 as part of an extension. It's not clear they can afford much beyond that anyway, with Bogdanovic's best position occupied by his nouveau riche teammate Hield. The Kings also face another large future commitment in the backcourt a year from now with Fox. Can they really pay Bogdanovic too?

"All signs point to a trade here as the best outcome for both sides, getting Bogdanovic into a situation where he can potentially start and (hopefully) enable the Kings to parlay him into a defensive wing with size."

Trading Bogdanovic for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist would fit the bill for a "defensive wing with size." And MKG's lack of scoring ability shouldn't be an issue with the Kings. Fox, Hield and Bagley all have the potential to average 20 (Hield already has), so a low-usage "does the dirty work" player would complement them well.

Despite a career scoring average of 8.8 points and a true shooting percentage of 52.6 (well below average), the Charlotte Hornets' net points per 100 possessions has been 4.8 points better with MKG on the floor. He could take on just about any defensive assignment for Sacramento and provide rebounding from the wing in smaller lineups that feature Bagley as a 5.

As for Charlotte, Bogdanovic doesn't quite fit a rebuilding team's timeline. He came over to the NBA a bit later than most rookies, so he's already 27. But that's the same age as Cody Zeller and only two years older than new Hornets point guard Terry Rozier.

Right now, the Hornets don't have a bona fide No. 1 option. Bogdanovic could be that.

Over the course of his career, he's averaged 19.5 points per 75 possessions when playing without Fox and Hield, albeit on below-average true shooting. And he looked every bit like a primary scorer for Serbia during the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

A lineup of Rozier, Bogdanovic, Miles Bridges, Marvin Williams and Zeller won't compete for a title, but it's more balanced than what Charlotte currently has in place and would have potential for improvement over the next few years.