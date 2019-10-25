Warriors' Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans Discuss San Francisco Housing Prices

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Several members of the Golden State Warriors said they are still going through sticker shock while making the transition from Oracle Arena in Oakland to the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

Connor Letourneau of San Francisco Chronicle provided details from the experiences by guard Jacob Evans ($1.9 million salary this season, per Spotrac) and center Kevon Looney ($4.5 million) as well as forward Alfonzo McKinnie ($1.6 million), who was recently waived by the Dubs and signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"You hear about the crazy prices out here," Evans said after calculating he'll pay around $7,900 in monthly housing costs. "But until you actually see those numbers add up on paper, it doesn't feel real."

Letourneau noted the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is around 30 percent higher than even New York City and 105 percent higher than the United States, based on figures from rental website Zumper.

"Got to let those paychecks pile up a little more," Looney said about deciding to rent instead of trying to buy a house in the high-priced market. "I told my dad, who's from Tennessee, about the housing prices out here, and he was just like, 'You can't pay that. You'd be nuts.'"

Making a significant financial commitment in the ever-changing NBA world also comes with risks.

McKinnie signed a nine-month apartment lease in the area to cover himself for the entire 2019-20 season before the Warriors let him go. While he quickly landed on his feet in Cleveland, he was forced to pay a "sizable fee" to end his lease early, per Letourneau.

"That was brutal," Golden State rookie forward Eric Paschall said of McKinnie's situation. "Lease agents out here aren't too forgiving."

That's life in Silicon Valley.