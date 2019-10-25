Kyrie Irving Says Nets Will 'Take Over' New York City Ahead of Knicks Matchup

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said the team is prepared to "take over" New York City ahead of Friday night's clash with the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

SNY provided comments Irving made at a promotional event Thursday while discussing the absence of Kevin Durant, who's unlikely to play during the 2019-20 NBA season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles.

"So for real, that's my best friend and I want to send good health to him," Irving said. "But for the time being, we're going to take over the whole entire city. It's about us."

The 27-year-old Australia native, who grew up in New Jersey, made similar remarks about the changing tide of NBA fandom in the city Tuesday:

It was a hallmark offseason for the Nets, who were able to lure Irving and Durant to Brooklyn amid interest from the Knicks. Whether that's enough to shift a majority of city-wide support away from the more storied franchise and Madison Square Garden is still up in the air.

The Nets certainly feature more short-term upside despite a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

This year is about trying to build the foundation for success with Irving leading the way so whenever Durant is medically cleared he can step right into a squad ready to push for a championship. They should be among the Eastern Conference favorites next season.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are starting to build a promising core with RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Smith Jr., but it's going to take some time to see whether any of those players develop into truly elite stars, and the rest of the roster still needs work.

Knicks fandom runs deep in New York City, so taking over the Big Apple is likely going to take some time, and a lot of winning, for the Nets to accomplish.

Irving sounds ready for the challenge.