Spencer Dinwiddie Throws Shade at Knicks Fans When Asked About Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie knows Kyrie Irving chose to join the Nets over the New York Knicks in free agency, but beyond that, he doesn't understand much about the Knicks.

"I don't know if Kyrie has any explicit feelings towards the Knicks," Dinwiddie said Thursday, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "He may not. I mean, he's here. The Knicks fans probably have explicit feelings. I don't know. You'd have to ask them."

Dinwiddie then added a more pointed comment on Knicks fans: "It's hard to get a bead on them sometimes. I'm not an expert psychiatrist. If you're in the mind of a Knicks fan, it seems easy ... but to truly understand the labyrinth that it is is a much more complicated process that I don't have the time nor energy to devote."



Irving grew up in New Jersey as a Nets fan, but the Knicks were linked to the six-time All-Star as a potential suitor. On Tuesday, Irving hinted to reporters that New York is no longer the Knicks' city:

If Knicks fans were upset about missing out on Irving before, they were made more so following his 50-point performance in his Nets' debut Wednesday night:

Irving signed with the Nets on a four-year, $141 million contract. The Nets also inked Kevin Durant to a four-year deal worth up to $164 million. Durant, who will miss this season while recovering from a torn Achilles, had also been linked to the Knicks.

Earlier this month, the two-time NBA Finals MVP sat in with HOT 97's Ebro in the Morning and admitted he had thought about the Knicks prior to committing to the Nets but "didn't really do any full analysis on the Knicks."

"The cool thing right now is not the Knicks," Durant added, and Dinwiddie or anybody else wouldn't need to spend much time nor energy to figure Durant saying that almost assuredly made Knicks fans feel some type of way.