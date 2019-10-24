New Jersey Bar to Offer Free Beer When 76ers' Ben Simmons Hits 3-Pointer

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 08: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a three point shot CJ Harris #22 of the Guangzhou Long Lions during the preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center on October 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

All Philadelphia 76ers fans will be excited when Ben Simmons finally hits a three-pointer, but patrons at one New Jersey bar will be especially thrilled when it happens. 

Double Nickel Brewing Co. in Pennsauken, New Jersey will give out free beer when Simmons hits his first regular-season three-pointer, according to Enrico Campitelli of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Simmons is currently 0-of-17 from beyond the arc in his career, although he showed in the preseason he could do it.

The bar decided to create the promotion with a locked mini-fridge that will open when the All-Star comes through with a triple.

"An idea came up and we just kept adding to it," sales manager Brian Needham said. "It was sort of a joke at first but then we were like, 'Wait a minute, we should definitely do this and go all out.'

"It kind of snowballed, 'let me see if i can get a little mini-fridge and do a spoof of what Bud Light did with the Browns?!' And then we did."

Bud Light stocked fridges around Cleveland for when the Browns finally broke their losing streak. A Baltimore bar also gave out free shots every time Orioles slugger Chris Davis got a hit, which was not very often the past couple of years.

A new bar is getting in on the sports-related promotion, making Simmons' first three a win-win for fans and the 76ers.

Related

    Thybulle Already Has a Signature Emoji

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Thybulle Already Has a Signature Emoji

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice

    Marvin Bagley to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Right Thumb Fracture

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marvin Bagley to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Right Thumb Fracture

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    What Is the 76ers' Biggest X-Factor? ❌

    Our writer picks the key for every title contender

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    What Is the 76ers' Biggest X-Factor? ❌

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Refutes Free-Agency Quote

    Giannis denies saying it'd be a lot more difficult to re-sign if Bucks underperform: 'Never used those words in my life'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Refutes Free-Agency Quote

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report