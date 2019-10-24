New Jersey Bar to Offer Free Beer When 76ers' Ben Simmons Hits 3-Pointer

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

All Philadelphia 76ers fans will be excited when Ben Simmons finally hits a three-pointer, but patrons at one New Jersey bar will be especially thrilled when it happens.

Double Nickel Brewing Co. in Pennsauken, New Jersey will give out free beer when Simmons hits his first regular-season three-pointer, according to Enrico Campitelli of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Simmons is currently 0-of-17 from beyond the arc in his career, although he showed in the preseason he could do it.

The bar decided to create the promotion with a locked mini-fridge that will open when the All-Star comes through with a triple.

"An idea came up and we just kept adding to it," sales manager Brian Needham said. "It was sort of a joke at first but then we were like, 'Wait a minute, we should definitely do this and go all out.'

"It kind of snowballed, 'let me see if i can get a little mini-fridge and do a spoof of what Bud Light did with the Browns?!' And then we did."

Bud Light stocked fridges around Cleveland for when the Browns finally broke their losing streak. A Baltimore bar also gave out free shots every time Orioles slugger Chris Davis got a hit, which was not very often the past couple of years.

A new bar is getting in on the sports-related promotion, making Simmons' first three a win-win for fans and the 76ers.