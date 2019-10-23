Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Bill Belichick's Pregame Trash Talk

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has an inkling of what New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might say to him prior to their game Sunday.

Beckham told reporters Wednesday that in previous matchups, Belichick has told him, "I hope you enjoy today, but there's not gonna be much for you":

Beckham has played the Patriots only once in his career. As a member of the New York Giants in 2015, he had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 27-26 loss to the Pats.

Since joining the Browns via a trade from the Giants this offseason, Beckham has 29 receptions on 54 targets for 436 yards and a touchdown through six games.

The 26-year-old will have his toughest test yet against the top-ranked Patriots defense. New England is first in total defense as well as second in both passing and rushing defense. The Patriots are 7-0.

To make matters more challenging for the 2-4 Browns, the game will be at New England's Gillette Stadium, where opponents have scored only 31 points in three games.