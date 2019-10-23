Lakers News: LeBron James 'Feeling Good' After Losing Weight in Offseason

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After being limited to 55 games a season ago, LeBron James decided to focus on his health heading into the 2019-20 NBA campaign.

The Los Angeles Lakers star told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes he "trimmed his weight" but wouldn't disclose how many pounds he shed in the summer.

James had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' 112-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Whether or not his decision was tied directly to the groin injury that sidelined him in 2018-19, attempting to get a leaner frame makes sense for LeBron. He's now into his 17th season and his 46,271 minutes are the most of any active player.

James has been remarkably durable throughout his career, but the groin problem showed he can't maintain that forever. Specifically targeting his weight should mean putting less pressure on his lower body, thus mitigating the risk of a knee injury.

More than anything, this could signal LeBron's preference to play away from the basket more. According to Basketball Reference, he set a career high in three-point attempt rate (29.9 percent), and the arrival of Anthony Davis should allow James to stay on the perimeter.

While James obviously has a lot left in the tank, altering his approach will help him continue playing at an All-Star level for the foreseeable future.