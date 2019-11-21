Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Out vs. Patriots Because of Neck Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on the sidelines with a neck injury and will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.



Todd Archer of ESPN reported the news.

Vander Esch has been nicked up at times this season, notably when he left Dallas' Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. The team initially didn't expect him to miss any time, but he sat out their Week 9 win over the New York Giants. The injury reportedly flared up in practice this week.

The Cowboys have run hot and cold in 2019, but when they are at their best, it's often because the defense is playing at a high level. They have allowed 99 points in six wins, as opposed to 98 in four losses.



Vander Esch is a key ingredient to Dallas' defense. The 2018 first-round pick had at least nine combined tackles in four of the first six games this season. Only Jaylon Smith has more solo tackles and combined tackles on the Cowboys.

Until Vander Esch returns, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will have to rely on veteran Joe Thomas as his primary weak-side linebacker. Smith and Sean Lee will take on more crucial roles in the defense to keep the team atop the NFC East.