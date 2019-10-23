LeBron James Downplays Lakers vs. Clippers Season Opener: 'It's Not a Rivalry'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James downplayed the team's 112-102 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night and the L.A. rivalry as a whole.

James, who fell just short of a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes there's a difference between Tuesday's clash and how the title contenders will look at the end of the 2019-20 campaign:

"I disagree on how big of a test it was. It's the first game," he said. "Obviously the NBA is back, and that's what everyone is trying to [start], the narrative of a rivalry game and a huge test. Both teams are not who they want to be. ... It's not a rivalry. We're trying to get better every single day on how we can be as great as we can be."

Anthony Davis echoed those comments after tallying 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his Lakers debut.

"It's one game," Davis told Haynes. "We'll get better."

Meanwhile, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley issued a challenge for highlight shows to spotlight the team's strong play at the defensive end rather than LeBron, per Haynes:

"In the locker room, Beverley—who had 10 boards and six assists while often tasked with defending James—addressed the media at his locker stall, and when it ended, he still wasn't done.

"The defensive specialist sat by himself and spoke out loud about how TV programs routinely show highlights of James in defeats, without discussing in depth the opponent that beat him. He challenged the media to report the facts instead of showing crossover highlights of one of the game's best."

The Clippers outscored the Lakers by 10 in the fourth quarter to kick off their season with a marquee victory.

It's true that both teams will need time before they reach peak form, though. The Lakers revamped their roster after a disappointing first year of the LeBron era, and the Clippers are waiting on Paul George to make his debut after shoulder surgeries.

While neither side may be willing to call it a bona fide rivalry yet, it's expected to become one during the season. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Lakers as the NBA championship favorite (+300) with the Clippers (+400) next.

Their next meeting will come Christmas Day.