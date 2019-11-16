Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Bloodied; Hospitalized with Hip Injury vs. MSU

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a right hip injury late in the first half of Saturday's game against Mississippi State when he was tackled by two defenders. He was taken off the field on a cart before being transported out of Davis Wade Stadium via ambulance, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Tagovailoa was reportedly "screaming in pain" and was to undergo X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. Tagovailoa was also bleeding from his nose following the play, and staff attended to him before the cart came out.

Tagovailoa was 14-of-18 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns before exiting.

"He hurt his hip. I don't know anything else more than that. That was going to be his last series of half. Certainly I don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially not him," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

A high ankle sprain previously cost Tagovailoa a game. Mac Jones threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns while starting in his place against Arkansas.

Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain last season, which cost him two weeks of practice before he returned for the College Football Playoff. This season, Alabama coach Nick Saban didn't want to rush Tagovailoa's return, but he came back ahead of the Tide's game against LSU last week.

Jones is a step down from Tagovailoa in every aspect, but he's acquitted himself well and should keep Alabama afloat for the time being.

Related

    Nick Saban goes berserk on sidelines after Alabama’s second offensive personal foul penalty

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Nick Saban goes berserk on sidelines after Alabama’s second offensive personal foul penalty

    Adam Spencer
    via Saturday Down South

    Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa starts against Mississippi State

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa starts against Mississippi State

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Final thoughts before Alabama takes on Mississippi State

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Final thoughts before Alabama takes on Mississippi State

    Patrick Dowd
    via Touchdown Alabama

    Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry gets recognized by his hometown

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry gets recognized by his hometown

    Hannah Stephens
    via Roll Tide Wire