LeBron James, Anthony Davis Talk Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Almost Choosing Lakers

Before the LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers meet Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in their regular-season opener Tuesday night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis reflected on what could have been.

James told reporters before the game Tuesday he had believed the Lakers "had a chance" to sign Leonard in free agency this summer.

"We put ourselves in position to have a chance to get [Leonard]," the three-time NBA champion said. "When he went to the Clippers, I thought that was just as cool. It was great for our league, and he had to do what was best for him. And we all respect that."

Davis echoed James' notion of believing the Lakers had a chance at adding the reigning NBA Finals MVP and noted that "it was fun ... trying to recruit [Leonard] to come here."

The 26-year-old All-Star continued: "We had one conversation, and I think he came out with a statement, or his uncle or something ... somebody said he don't really like all the recruitment and all that stuff, so I felt like I overstepped my boundaries. But it was a fun process. I would do it all over."

When James was asked what could have pulled Leonard toward the Clippers over the Lakers, James laughed. "I don't f--king know," he said. "I don't know. I don't know. Ask Kawhi."

Leonard signed with the Clippers on a three-year, $103 million contract in July after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever title last season. At the same time, the Clippers traded with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Paul George.

It was not a coincidence that the two landed in L.A. together, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne detailed Leonard's extensive recruitment of George.

"Leonard was meeting, calling and texting with George, trying to convince him to find a way out of Oklahoma City," Shelburne wrote, which led to George requesting a trade from the Thunder.

James and Davis can look back lightly on losing out on Leonard now because they have each other. The Lakers landed Davis through trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in mid-June.

James and Davis believing that they had a shot at Leonard wasn't misguided—Leonard is from the Los Angeles area and had a desire to go home. However, he made the reasoning behind his final destination clear at his and George's introductory press conference:

The Lakers will have a chance to make Leonard eat his words beginning Tuesday night. Both the Clippers and Lakers are odds-on favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals, according to Caesars Sportsbook, with the Lakers at +300 and Clippers at +400.

The Lakers and Clippers tip off Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.