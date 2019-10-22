Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Odds, Streaming Info, Preview

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund will continue their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaigns Wednesday when they face off at San Siro. It will be the third match for both teams in the group stage. These two sides haven't met since the 1994 UEFA Cup quarterfinals.



Inter hosts Dortmund on Matchday 3 this week. The return match will be on Nov. 5 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.



Below, you can find the match kickoff time, how to watch, streaming info, odds and a match preview.

Kickoff Time



Inter will face Dortmund on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. ET as part of Champions League group play. Both clubs are in Group F, which also features the Spanish power Barcelona. The match will be played at the San Siro, Inter's longtime home and the future host of the 2026 Winter Olympics.



Dortmund and Inter haven't met on the pitch since 1994 when the Italian side won 4-3 across two legs in the UEFA Cup quarterfinals. Scoring crucial goals for Inter were Wim Jonk and Antonio Manicone. Inter went on to lift the tournament's trophy.

How to Watch, Streaming Information

You can stream the match on B/R Live in the United States and BT Sport in the United Kingdom. Wednesday's Champions League coverage on B/R Live will begin at Noon ET with B/R Football Matchday, leading into the 12:55 p.m. matches.



Inter and Dortmund will battle at 3 p.m., with live studio coverage streaming in between matches. The link below will take you directly to the match stream.



Stream Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund on B/R Live here. The match will also broadcast on TNT and will be followed by the B/R Football Post-Match Show to wrap up the day's coverage.



Stream every UEFA Champions League match on B/R Live all season with the B/R Live Pass, available in a monthly ($9.99/month) or annual ($79.99/year) subscription. Each match is also available to stream individually for $2.99.

Odds

The home team, Inter (+130; bet $100 to win $130) has the edge as a narrow favorite heading into Wednesday, according to Caesars. Dortmund has +200 odds to win, and a draw between the two sides is tabbed at +250 odds.

Match Preview

Inter finds itself in almost a must-win situation as the Italians struggled to pick up points in its first two Champions League matches. Inter drew against Slavia Praha on Sept. 17 and then fell 2-1 to Barcelona on Oct. 2. To draw against Slavia Prague, Inter needed a goal in the 92nd minute from Nicolo Barella. Lautaro Martinez netted the lone score for Inter against Barcelona.



In Serie A play, Antonio Conte's side is coming off a 4-3 win over Sassuolo and a 2-1 defeat against Juventus. The loss to Juventus ended a six-game Serie A win streak for Inter.



Dortmund has performed well so far in Champions League play and finds itself in second place in the group. The German club played Barcelona to a 0-0 draw and then beat Slavia Prague 2-0 behind a pair of goals from defender Achraf Hakimi. In Bundesliga play, Lucien Favre's side is coming off a 1-0 win against Mönchengladbach and a 2-2 draw vs. SC Freiburg.



This match will see a few national team teammates going up against each other as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku plays for Inter, while Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard play for Dortmund. If Witsel plays in this match, it will be his 50th appearance in Champions League. For Argentina, Lautaro Martínez suits up for Inter while countryman Leonardo Balerdi wears the Dortmund kit.