World Series 2019: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Nationals vs. Astros Game 1

Elsa/Getty Images

The expectation is for Game 1 of the World Series to be a low-scoring affair.

Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer are pitching on full rest, and neither hurler has conceded much this postseason.

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals have not put many runs on the scoreboard when the aces toe the rubber, so it may shift the betting public to the unders.

All under bets should be in play with low overall and half-game totals, and the ballclub that takes the first lead could end up as the victor.

Game 1 World Series Odds

Via Caesars

Moneyline: Washington (+175; bet $100 to win $175) at Houston (-190; bet $190 to win $100)

Over/Under: 6.5

Run Line: Houston -1.5

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

In Cole's three postseason starts, the Astros have outscored opponents 13-3.

An average of 4.3 runs per game in those contests does not inspire much confidence in the total going over. The same trend applies to the Nationals when Scherzer took the hill for three playoff starts.

Washington provided the right-hander with 13 runs, while Milwaukee, St. Louis and the Los Angeles Dodgers combined to plate five runners.

If something similar happens Tuesday, the total runs could be right on the edge of the over/under, so it may not be the best wager.

The favorable move could be Houston on the run line. Since July 1, the Astros have won Cole's 10 home starts by an average of 5.8 runs, with a single one-run game among them.

AJ Hinch's team has not lost in one of the 29-year-old's outing since July 12, and the pitcher himself suffered his last defeat May 22.

Prop Bets

First 5 Innings Moneyline: Washington (+165); Houston (-185)

First 5 Innings Over/Under: 3.5

First 5 Innings Run Line: Houston -0.5

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

In Game 3 of the ALCS, Houston provided Cole with a run in each of the first two innings.

In Games 2 and 5 of the ALDS, Houston had the lead by the fifth frame, with a four-run advantage earned in the opening stanza of the first of the two.

Houston was also ahead or tied in all four ALCS victories by the fifth. Ten of its 21 runs occurred in the opening half.

Washington closed out the NLCS with a pair of fast starts. In Game 3, the Nationals posted six of their eight runs by the fifth inning.

Dave Martinez's side had an even better opening to Game 4, when it posted seven runs off Dakota Hudson.

If the NL champion hits Cole, it will happen in the opening frames. The New York Yankees failed to do so in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Yankees earned three singles and two walks off Cole in the first two innings but left them all stranded.

If Trea Turner, Adam Eaton or Anthony Rendon get on base in their first at-bat, Washington could snag an early lead and give you better hope of hitting on the first-five-inning over.

But with Cole on the mound, the best options on these props are Houston on either the moneyline or run line.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.