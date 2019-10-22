Adam Gase Takes Blame for Jets' Struggles: 'I Haven't Found the Formula Yet'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase took the blame for the team's dreadful performance in a 33-0 blowout loss to the AFC East rival New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

"What we put on the field was not good enough, and that's on me," Gase told reporters Tuesday.

He added: "Obviously, I haven't found the formula yet to make us anything close to consistent."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.