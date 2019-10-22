Report: Multiple Astros Officials Were 'Appalled' by 2018 Roberto Osuna Trade

Eric Gay/Associated Press

When the Houston Astros acquired closer Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays in the midst of a 75-game suspension for domestic violence last season, the entire front office reportedly wasn't behind the trade.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, "a number of officials in the organization were appalled by the deal," but general manager Jeff Luhnow went forward with it anyway.

Although the charges against Osuna were dropped when the woman involved refused to testify, it still resulted in the third-longest suspension in MLB history related to the domestic violence policy.

Osuna's past returned to the headlines this week when it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman yelled, "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f---ing glad we got Osuna!" in the direction of some female reporters, including one who was wearing a purple bracelet for domestic violence awareness, after the Astros eliminated the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

The Astros stood behind Taubman in a statement, saying, "His comments had everything to do with the game situation that just occurred and nothing else."

In the game, Osuna blew the save in the top of the ninth inning when Yankees first baseman D.J. LeMahieu hit a two-run home run. The Astros quickly bounced back, though, and won the game in the bottom of the ninth on a two-run homer by Jose Altuve to advance to the World Series for the second time in three years.

After posting a 1.99 ERA and 12 saves in 23 regular-season appearances for the Astros in 2018, Osuna enjoyed a strong 2019 campaign as well. In 66 appearances spanning 65 innings, Osuna went 4-3 with a 2.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 73 strikeouts and AL-leading 38 saves.

In seven playoff appearances so far this season, Osuna is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA to go along with one save and one hold.

The 24-year-old Osuna is under team control for two more seasons beyond 2019, and given the lack of uncertainty regarding the back end of Houston's bullpen aside from him, Osuna could be a key building block within the Astros organization for many years to come.