Lakers News: Official Heights for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and More Revealed

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James is one of the few players benefiting from stricter measurements around the NBA.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN provided a breakdown of height changes for the Los Angeles Lakers:

While the four-time MVP went from 6'8" to 6'9", fellow superstar Anthony Davis dropped from 6'11" to 6'10".

Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins and Kyle Kuzma were among those who also lost an inch.

This all stems from the league's requiring teams to provide precise measurements of players without shoes, via Marc Stein of the New York Times.

In the past, players and organizations had more leeway when they listed official heights.

The mandate has led to significant changes, including Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell's being listed at 6'1" instead of 6'3", according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

For LeBron, being 6'9" makes his style of play slightly more impressive, as he showcases point guard skills in a power forward's body.

Meanwhile, Davis said this summer he prefers playing the 4 rather than center. His sudden drop to 6'10" may force the issue for the Lakers.

