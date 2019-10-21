Premier League Table: Final Week 9 2019 Standings, Results and Week 10 Fixtures

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal gets fouled by Billy Sharp of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Arsenal FC at Bramall Lane on October 21, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal collapsed to a 1-0 defeat on Monday against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Blades fans at Bramall Lane were on their feet after Lys Mousset grabbed the only goal after 30 minutes. The win takes Sheffield United up to ninth, while the Gunners remain fifth.

Liverpool continue to lead the table after a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

                                      

Premier League Table 

(played, won, goal difference and points)

1. Liverpool: 9, 8, 14, 25

2. Manchester City: 9, 6, 20, 19

3. Leicester City: 9, 5, 8, 17

4. Chelsea: 9, 5, 5, 17

5. Arsenal: 9, 4, 1, 15

6. Crystal Palace: 9, 4, -2, 14

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, 3, 2, 12

8. Burnley: 9, 3, 1, 12

9. Sheffield United: 9, 3, 1, 12

10. Bournemouth: 9, 3, 0, 12

11. West Ham United: 9, 3, -2, 12

12. Aston Villa: 9, 3, 2, 11

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9, 2, 0, 11

14. Manchester United: 9, 2, 1, 10

15. Everton: 9, 3, -5, 10 

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 9, 2, -3, 9

17. Southampton: 9, 2, -7, 8

18. Newcastle United: 9, 2, -9, 8

19. Norwich City: 9, 2, -11, 7

20. Watford: 9, 0, -16, 4

Week 10 Fixtures

Friday, October 25

Southampton vs. Leicester: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

               

Saturday, October 26

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 p.m. ET

Brighton vs. Everton: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

West Ham vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

                  

Sunday, October 27

Newcastle vs. Wolves: 2:30 p.m. GMT, 10:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Palace: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Spurs: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m

Norwich vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m.

                           

Monday Recap

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on October 21, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTR
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Sheffield United earned a magnificent victory over Arsenal after a hardworking performance.

The Gunners failed to reach their best and were punished after a poor attacking display in front of their away supporters.

Joe Willock was handed a start by Unai Emery, with Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos placed on the bench. Alexandre Lacazette was also named as a substitute after recovering from an ankle injury.

Mousset and David McGoldrick came into the Blades team to lead the line, and the pair gave the Arsenal defence plenty of problems.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Lys Mousset of Sheffield United scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Arsenal FC at Bramall Lane on October 21, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chris Wilder's side broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Mousset scored his first Premier League goal. The Frenchman tapped home from close range after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Granit Xhaka almost produced an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but the home team held the lead going into the second half.

John Fleck should have doubled the Blades' lead after 61 minutes, but the Scotland international missed the target.

Arsenal had plenty of possession and desperately searched for a goal, but the north London giants lacked creativity through the midfield.

The final whistle was greeted by a deafening roar, and Wilder's men claimed the points they deserved.

