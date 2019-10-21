Premier League Table: Final Week 9 2019 Standings, Results and Week 10 Fixtures

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal collapsed to a 1-0 defeat on Monday against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Blades fans at Bramall Lane were on their feet after Lys Mousset grabbed the only goal after 30 minutes. The win takes Sheffield United up to ninth, while the Gunners remain fifth.

Liverpool continue to lead the table after a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Premier League Table

(played, won, goal difference and points)

1. Liverpool: 9, 8, 14, 25

2. Manchester City: 9, 6, 20, 19

3. Leicester City: 9, 5, 8, 17

4. Chelsea: 9, 5, 5, 17

5. Arsenal: 9, 4, 1, 15

6. Crystal Palace: 9, 4, -2, 14

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, 3, 2, 12

8. Burnley: 9, 3, 1, 12

9. Sheffield United: 9, 3, 1, 12

10. Bournemouth: 9, 3, 0, 12

11. West Ham United: 9, 3, -2, 12

12. Aston Villa: 9, 3, 2, 11

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9, 2, 0, 11

14. Manchester United: 9, 2, 1, 10

15. Everton: 9, 3, -5, 10

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 9, 2, -3, 9

17. Southampton: 9, 2, -7, 8

18. Newcastle United: 9, 2, -9, 8

19. Norwich City: 9, 2, -11, 7

20. Watford: 9, 0, -16, 4

Visit the Premier League website to see the full table.

Week 10 Fixtures

Friday, October 25

Southampton vs. Leicester: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 26

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 p.m. ET

Brighton vs. Everton: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

West Ham vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 27

Newcastle vs. Wolves: 2:30 p.m. GMT, 10:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Palace: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Spurs: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m

Norwich vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m.

Monday Recap

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Sheffield United earned a magnificent victory over Arsenal after a hardworking performance.

The Gunners failed to reach their best and were punished after a poor attacking display in front of their away supporters.

Joe Willock was handed a start by Unai Emery, with Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos placed on the bench. Alexandre Lacazette was also named as a substitute after recovering from an ankle injury.

Mousset and David McGoldrick came into the Blades team to lead the line, and the pair gave the Arsenal defence plenty of problems.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chris Wilder's side broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Mousset scored his first Premier League goal. The Frenchman tapped home from close range after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Granit Xhaka almost produced an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but the home team held the lead going into the second half.

John Fleck should have doubled the Blades' lead after 61 minutes, but the Scotland international missed the target.

Arsenal had plenty of possession and desperately searched for a goal, but the north London giants lacked creativity through the midfield.

The final whistle was greeted by a deafening roar, and Wilder's men claimed the points they deserved.