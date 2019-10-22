Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona are heavy favourites to beat Slavia Prague in Group F of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The Blaugrana are in prolific form thanks to a front three led by Lionel Messi and supplemented by Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez.

All three scored on Saturday when Barca swept Eibar aside 3-0 in La Liga. It's the first time every member of Barcelona's forward line has found the net in the same game since Griezmann arrived from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €120 million during the summer.

Injury had interrupted Messi's start to the campaign, but he has been looking like himself again during recent performances. Having the Argentina international back on song will help Barca overtake Borussia Dortmund in the group.

Slavia Prague are rooted to the foot of the table after collecting a single point from two matches. The team from the Czech Republic have some useful players in attack, though, particularly goalscoring midfielder Tomas Soucek, but they will still struggle to keep pace with the visitors.

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3

Live Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live, fubo TV

Odds

Slavia Prague: +630 (bet $100 to win $630)

Barcelona: -250 (bet $250 to win $100)

Draw: +400

Odds per Caesars

Barca's marquee match-winners all rediscovering their scoring touch should have Slavia worried. Suarez is the man in form, having found the net seven times in all competitions already.

His latest goal put him in sight of some of the most prolific players in club history:

The Uruguay international hasn't had to deal with the injuries Messi has faced recently, nor has he faced the problems adapting Griezmann has experienced at the Camp Nou.

However, the Frenchman seems to be regaining some of his swagger after scoring and teeing up Messi at the weekend.

Griezmann's pace, timing and intelligent movement add another dimension to the Barca attack. He will drag markers away from Suarez and provide another target for Messi's flair and vision.

The onus is on the former Atletico man to transfer his improving domestic form to the European stage:

Barcelona's main men up top can expect to plunder a few goals in Prague, but the hosts could hit back if Soucek finds space consistently.

The 24-year-old has bagged five goals in the Czech top flight this season, while Peter Olayinka has the pace and power to unnerve a Barca defence led by centre-back Clement Lenglet.

Slavia will enjoy some promising early moments before the big names among the visitors take over.