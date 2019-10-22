Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in action.

Los Blancos will continue their search for a first European win of the season when they travel to Galatasaray, while local rivals Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back from a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last time out when they host Red Star Belgrade, and the Bundesliga champions travel to Olympiakos.

Juventus will welcome Lokomotiv Moscow to Turin, while PSG take on Club Brugge in Belgium.

Tuesday Schedule, Predictions (UK/U.S. TV Info)

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb (BT Sport ESPN), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (TNT USA), 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

Club Brugge 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain (BT Sport Extra), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Galatasaray 1-2 Real Madrid (BT Sport ESPN/TUDN USA), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Red Star Belgrade (BT Sport 3), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Olympiakos 0-2 Bayern Munich, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Manchester City 4-0 Atalanta (BT Sport 2), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Juventus 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow (BT Sport Extra, Galavision), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

B/R Live will provide live-stream coverage in the United States, while viewers in the United Kingdom can stream games via the BT Sport App.

Odds

Shakhtar Donetsk (71-100), Draw (13-5), Dinamo Zagreb (43-10)

Atletico Madrid (61-100), Draw (11-4), Bayer Leverkusen (21-4)

Club Brugge (53-10), Draw (31-10), Paris Saint-Germain (27-50)

Galatasaray (23-5), Draw (31-10), Real Madrid (59-100)



Tottenham Hotspur (6-25), Draw (51-10), Red Star Belgrade (23-2)

Olympiakos (13-2), Draw (81-20), Bayern Munich (19-50)

Manchester City (19-100), Draw (32-5), Atalanta (25-2)

Juventus (21-100), Draw (27-5), Lokomotiv Moscow (14-1)



Odds courtesy of Caesars

Tottenham's Struggles Continue Against Red Star

Spurs' poor start to the season continued on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Watford in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites have won just nine of their last 30 matches in all competitions and one of their last seven.

The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare and Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard questioned manager Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making after the Watford draw:

Tottenham are yet to win in Champions League this season after drawing 2-2 with Olympiakos and being demolished 7-2 by Bayern.

Red Star beat the Greek side 3-1 in their last European outing to go second in Group B, following a 3-0 defeat to Bayern in their opener. They will be aiming to consolidate their position with a positive result.

Spurs' confidence is rock-bottom, and they're vulnerable at the back—their only clean sheet in their last seven games came against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Unless the north London side can improve significantly, Red Star could easily come away with at least a point.

Atletico Set for Narrow Win over Leverkusen

Atletico haven't been on an especially impressive run, either.

They've been held to four draws in their last six games in all competitions, three of them 0-0, and scored just five goals in that time.

As football journalist Euan McTear observed, Los Rojiblancos have missed Antoine Griezmann this season following his move to Barcelona:

ESPN's David Cartlidge noted their attacking struggles against Valencia in their 1-1 draw on Saturday:

They're almost impenetrable at the other end, though. Valencia needed a sensational free-kick from Dani Parejo to breach their defence on Saturday, and that was the first goal Atleti have shipped in five matches.

Leverkusen have lost both of their UEFA Champions League games so far, slipping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Lokomotiv before Juventus dismantled them 3-0 in Turin.

The Bundesliga side are unlikely to cause Atletico too many problems at the back given the Spanish side's remarkable defensive strength.

Atleti haven't convinced going forward, though, and they will be without Joao Felix after he suffered an ankle injury against Los Che, so it's unlikely to be a high-scoring game.