Jose Mourinho on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: He Speaks 'All the Time About the Future'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach / manager of Manchester United applauds the fans at full time during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 6, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho seemingly aimed a dig at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Solskjaer took over the side in December last year, shortly after Mourinho was sacked.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, he said (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird):

"They did some good PR in the week to make it absolutely clear or create positive atmosphere for the game. I'm going to try to get a job like Ole has, and speak all the time about the future. 

"I think it's a great situation, three year contract—the future, the young players. I think it's a great job to do in such a giant club."

                       

