Ed Woodward Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Epitomises Manchester United Philosophy

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said the team has a "walking, talking" embodiment of their philosophy as manager in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has come under fire in recent weeks, with his team struggling to find form in the Premier League. Ahead of Sunday's match with leaders Liverpool, they sit 14th in the top flight, just a point clear of the relegation zone.

Despite the team's struggles and the pressure mounting on Solskjaer, Woodward outlined his faith in the coach in an interview with fanzine United We Stand, noting he sums up the identity the team is trying to establish (h/t Andy Mitten of The National):

"There should be both a humbleness and an arrogance. Humble when you are on the team coach and you wear the club suit, you do up your top button and wear your tie, you represent the club in the right way. Then you sign autographs for the people who pay your wages.

"Then, when you go into the dressing room, you put the red shirt on and you feel arrogant, self assured. As Michael Carrick said in his book, you want to take the ball, you want the ball in tight spaces, you want a never-say-die spirit. Ole has brought a lot of the discipline back.

"Whatever manager we have has to buy into that philosophy and Ole is a walking, talking version of that. Let’s let this play out with Ole in terms of the culture reboot."

Woodward added that the vision the team is trying to establish is based around "attacking football with players that have an x-factor" as well as "giving youth a chance."

As Simon Stone of BBC Sport relayed, Woodward also made it clear to United We Stand that the Red Devils shouldn't be limiting their ambitions:

Woodward may point to the early record of Solskjaer's opposite number Sunday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, as a reason for being patient when assessing United's manager:

Solskjaer got off to a fantastic start as United manager, lifting the spirits of players and fans during the early days of his Old Trafford tenure. However, since he was handed the job on a full-time basis in March, it's been a toil.

Although the United boss has had to put up with a number of injury problems to key players, his team have not turned in acceptable performances. Before the international break, the Red Devils were appalling in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Oliver Holt of the Mail on Sunday thinks Woodward is as much to blame for the team's plight as Solskjaer:

While Woodward is clearly keen to exercise patience at United, if results are consistently poor and the team float just above the relegation places, it will be a huge test of nerve not to make a decisive change.

Solskjaer evidently has the backing of those in high places at the club and a large portion of the fanbase too. But since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the team have never been further away from challenging for major honours.