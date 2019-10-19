La Liga Results 2019 Week 9: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona leapfrogged Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Saturday when Los Blancos suffered their first defeat of the season away at Real Mallorca.

Madrid lost 1-0 at the Estadi de Son Moix, while Barca cruised to a 3-0 win at Eibar.

Atletico Madrid also dropped points as they could only draw 1-1 with Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Scores

Granada 1-0 Osasuna

Eibar 0-3 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia

Getafe 2-0 Leganes

Real Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid

Standings

Recap

Real went behind after just seven minutes, when Lago Junior curled the ball past Thibaut Courtois after cutting inside from the left wing.

Tom Allnutt of the Agence France-Presse criticised right-back Alvaro Odriozola's part in the goal:

Odriozola's day got worse when he was sent off in the 74th minute for his second bookable offence, his second late challenge on Lago.

Even with 11 men, Real had struggled to trouble their hosts despite manager Zinedine Zidane naming an attacking lineup that included both James Rodriguez and Isco in midfield and a forward line of Vinicius Jr., Luka Jovic and Karim Benzema.

The defeat was Real's first in La Liga this season.

Earlier, Barca eased to a straightforward win at Eibar as Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all got on the scoresheet.

Griezmann capitalised on a slip from Pablo de Blasis to race clear and fire them in front early on, before turning supplier for Messi to double the visitors' lead.

Messi selflessly squared the ball for Suarez to make it 3-0 after Griezmann carved open the defence with a lovely through ball.

Although the front three will get the headlines, football journalist Ben Hayward singled out Frenkie de Jong for praise:

SB Nation's Kiyan Sobhani put the Blaugrana's seemingly underwhelming start to the campaign in perspective:

Atletico dropped points when Daniel Parejo's late, sensational free-kick cancelled out Diego Costa's first-half penalty, the first goal Los Rojiblancos have conceded in five games.

Lee Kang-In was sent off for Valencia in injury time, but the hosts were unable to find a late winner.

As football journalist Euan McTear observed, Diego Simeone's side are missing Griezmann's presence:

Granada's win over Osasuna took them past Atletico into third place. Domingos Duarte scored the only goal of the game in the first half, while Fran Merida was sent off for the away side late on.

Meanwhile, Angel Rodriguez's second-half brace gave Getafe a 2-0 win over Leganes.