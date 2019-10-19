Warriors Waive Andrew Harrison, Scottie Pippen's Nephew Kavion

Tim Daniels
October 19, 2019

The Golden State Warriors announced guards Andrew Harrison and Juan Toscano-Anderson and center Kavion Pippen, the nephew of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, were waived Saturday.

The roster moves come after the Dubs finished the preseason Friday night with a 124-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

Harrison has bounced around the league since the Phoenix Suns selected him in the second round of the 2015 NBA draft. He joined BC Khimki in Russia at the end of last season following his release from the New Orleans Pelicans in January.

The 24-year-old University of Kentucky product has averaged 7.0 points and 2.8 assists across 145 appearances (64 starts) with the Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toscano-Anderson spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate, after primarily playing for Soles de Mexicali and Fuerza Regia de Monterrey in Mexico since going undrafted in 2015.

He's never played in a regular-season NBA game.

Pippen is trying to earn an opportunity after averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in his final year with the Southern Illinois Salukis last season. He went undrafted in June.

His uncle Scottie won six NBA championships while playing alongside Michael Jordan with the Bulls in the 1990s.

