David Silva, Gabriel Jesus Score in Manchester City's EPL Win vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City returned from the international break with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus and David Silva got the goals.

The Sky Blues dominated from start to finish and bagged their two goals in the final minutes of the first half. The win leaves the gap to leaders Liverpool at five points, but the Reds will face Manchester United on Sunday.

City took control of the ball early and patiently built their attacks, twice going close to opening the score through Jesus. The Brazilian narrowly missed a great cross from Kevin De Bruyne before testing Wayne Hennessey with a header.

The Welsh stopper showed great reflexes to keep out a shot from Ilkay Gundogan, and he was quick off his line to snuff out a cross aimed for Jesus.

City's attacks grew less dangerous as the half wore on, but they made the most of their chances in the final minutes. First, Bernardo Silva picked out Jesus with an expert cross, and the Brazilian bagged his 50th goal for the club with a smart header:

Just two minutes later, the Sky Blues produced a fantastic team move that ended with Silva blasting the ball into the net. Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski loved it:

There was some minor controversy before the end of the half, with De Bruyne catching Cheikhou Kouyate in the face with a boot. The Palace man required treatment, but somehow, De Bruyne avoided a booking.

Raheem Sterling nearly added a third goal for City early in the second half, just missing the target, with Hennessey scrambling to get in position.

Jesus couldn't direct a Rodri cross goalwards, and City were perhaps unlucky the video assistant did not award a penalty after Wilfried Zaha brought down De Bruyne with a poor challenge.

The Citizens slowed the pace of the contest as the second half wore on, content to defend their lead. They still created chances, with Jesus testing Hennessey, but spent more time passing the ball between themselves.

Palace substitute Christian Benteke nearly added some late drama with a great header, but Ederson made a sublime save. De Bruyne hit the post with a header, and Sterling sent a late chance wide. Zaha also had a final look on goal, but Ederson was in no mood to give up his clean sheet.

What's Next?

City will be in action in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, when they play host to Atalanta. Palace visit Arsenal next Sunday.