Marcos Alonso's Goal Leads Chelsea to Win vs. Newcastle in EPL

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge to record their fifth win in a row in all competitions.

The Blues dominated possession in a goalless first half but could not find a breakthrough. Callum Hudson-Odoi set up chances for Willian and Mason Mount, but neither could beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle were well-organised defensively and had chances of their own on the counter-attack. Allan Saint-Maximin looked lively and volleyed a shot wide before teeing up Joelinton for a wayward header.

Chelsea looked more dangerous after the break and grabbed the only goal of the game on 73 minutes through Marcos Alonso's first of the season.

The Spaniard fizzed a shot across goal and past Dubravka following good work from Hudson-Odoi and substitute Christian Pulisic.

Hudson-Odoi made his second Premier League start of the season against Newcastle and was at the heart of the hosts' most threatening moves in the first half.

The 18-year-old got the better of DeAndre Yedlin down the left on 15 minutes and sent in a cross for Willian at the far post. However, the Brazilian could only produce a header that flew wide of Dubravka's post.

The teenager caused more danger 10 minutes later. Another teasing foray down the left saw him pick out an unmarked Mount in the penalty area. The midfielder turned and fired in a shot at goal that was straight at the Newcastle goalkeeper.

The Athletic's Simon Johnson noted how the visitors tried to contain the youngster:

Newcastle caused Chelsea problems in the first half and were not afraid to attack the hosts. Allan Saint-Maximin continued the impressive form he showed in Newcastle's win against Manchester United last time out with another lively performance for the Magpies.

The 22-year-old went close with a fierce shot that flew wide and produced an inviting cross that Joelinton could not direct on target. His direct running, energy and speed were a threat on the counter, and he looked Newcastle's most likely source of a goal.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella was impressed with the Frenchman's ability on the ball:

Chelsea had to make a change before half-time when Ross Barkley was forced off after picking up a knock and replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

The hosts continued to dominate after the break and offered more of an attacking threat. Striker Tammy Abraham hit the crossbar 10 minutes after half-time. The striker rose above Ciaran Clark at a Willian corner but saw his effort hit the woodwork and bounce over.

Chelsea made a second substitution after 65 minutes as they sought to break the deadlock, sending on Pulisic for Mount in a change that almost brought immediate dividends. Hudson-Odoi's cross was deflected into Pulisic's path, but his shot from close range was blocked by Dubravka.

The increasing pressure eventually told on 73 minutes when the Blues finally made the breakthrough. Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi combined to tee up the full-back for a low shot across goal and past Dubravka.

Kinsella felt Lampard's decision to bring on Pulisic had been crucial:

Abraham should have wrapped things up for Chelsea six minutes later. Another good move saw Pulisic square the ball for the striker to tap home from close range, only to be denied by a last-ditch block from Yedlin.

Chelsea were good value for their win against a determined Newcastle team. Lampard's men temporarily move into third place in the table, while Newcastle drop back into the bottom three.

What's Next?

Chelsea play Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and then face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. Newcastle's next fixture is on Sunday when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.