Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez Score in Barcelona's Win vs. Eibar

Barcelona moved to the top of La Liga after beating Eibar 3-0 at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann's 13th-minute goal started the scoring before Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez added to the tally in the second half to guarantee the champions all three points and a place, temporarily at least, above bitter rivals Real Madrid, who play away to Mallorca later on Saturday.

Eibar looked like making home advantage count early on by crafting a number of promising chances. Sergio Alvarez and Pedro Leon both went close, and the hosts were punished for their profligacy when Barca made the breakthrough.

It came after Clement Lenglet picked out his fellow Frenchman, with Griezmann making no mistake from inside the area. The goal marked a first for Griezmann, who is still finding his feet after his lucrative move from Atletico Madrid in the summer:

Griezmann is improving, but he still has a way to go before matching the standards Suarez has set in a Barca shirt. The Uruguayan was tying Eibar players in knots with some trademark flair:

Suarez might have doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes before the break after being teed up by Frenkie de Jong. However, the Barcelona No. 9's snapshot was well blocked.

While Suarez was looking lively, fellow forward Messi ended the half struggling to stay onside. The timing of his runs was rarely right, while Barca weren't finding clear-cut ways to get their prolific No. 10 involved.

Fortunately for the visitors, Messi found his range 13 minutes after the restart following a slick link-up with Griezmann. It's the combination the Blaugrana are counting on to guarantee success this season, and on this evidence, the Griezmann-Messi is double act is sure to bear fruit.

The Argentinian added to his impressive record against a familiar victim:

Buoyed by his goal, Messi turned provider in the 66th minute, when he teed up Suarez for Barca's third—a landmark goal for the latter:

Seeing every member of his marquee forward line find the net should put a smile on Ernesto Valverde's face as evidence of the firepower no other team in Spain's top flight can match.

The brilliance of Valverde's match-winners up top allowed the Blaugrana to coast through the closing stages. Griezmann and Co. had done enough to offer a tantalising glimpse of what is possible once he and his fellow attackers cement a stronger rapport.

In the meantime, this performance laid down a marker to Real that last season's champions are still the team to beat.

What's Next?

European action beckons for Barca, with the Blaugrana away to Slavia Prague in Group F of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Eibar return to action with a trip to face Real Valladolid on October 26.