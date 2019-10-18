Joel Matip Signs New Liverpool Contract Until 2024

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Joel Matip of Liverpool gestures during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until summer 2024, per BBC Sport.

Matip, 28, has become a prominent member of manager Jurgen Klopp's lineup during his three-plus seasons with the club. He spoke to Liverpool's official website when his new deal was announced:

"It's a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It's really just a great feeling.

"From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is. In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It's a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.

"We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we've seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again."

The Cameroon international joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016 and has made 107 appearances for the club.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Klopp 'Loves' Matip's Liverpool Journey

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Klopp 'Loves' Matip's Liverpool Journey

    Press Association
    via This Is Anfield

    Messi: Some People Don't Want Neymar Back

    Leo says there are people at Barca who don't want Brazilian to return

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi: Some People Don't Want Neymar Back

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Liverpool's XI vs. Man Utd

    Trio of returning players all to start

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Predicting Liverpool's XI vs. Man Utd

    Ben Twelves
    via This Is Anfield

    Matip Signs Long-Term Liverpool Deal

    Defender had been in last year of contract

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Matip Signs Long-Term Liverpool Deal

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC