Joel Matip Signs New Liverpool Contract Until 2024

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until summer 2024, per BBC Sport.

Matip, 28, has become a prominent member of manager Jurgen Klopp's lineup during his three-plus seasons with the club. He spoke to Liverpool's official website when his new deal was announced:

"It's a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It's really just a great feeling.

"From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is. In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It's a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.

"We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we've seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again."

The Cameroon international joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016 and has made 107 appearances for the club.

