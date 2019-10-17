Aurelio De Laurentiis Says He's Open to Eventual Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Sales

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted he'll have to sell Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz some time in the future, suggesting the pair will become too valuable to keep at the club.

Koulibaly, 28, has been one of the best central defenders in Serie A in recent years and has been linked with some of Europe's giants, while Fabian looks like a fine investment almost 18 months into his Napoli stay.

De Laurentiis spoke to Sky Sports Italia (h/t Marcus Banks of the Manchester Evening News) and said: "I loved Koulibaly the man so I refused €105 million, but a time will come when I'll have to sell him."

The 70-year-old has been candid in the past regarding an offer he received for Koulibaly in 2018 worth €100 million, supposedly from a Premier League club.

Napoli's defensive talisman continues to demonstrate why he's one of the most sought-after stars in Italy's top flight and recently impressed for Senegal in a 1-1 friendly draw against Brazil:

The centre-back's age means De Laurentiis may not be able to bank on as many nine-figure bids in future, though manager Carlo Ancelotti has helped keep the player near his best since he arrived at the helm in the summer of 2018.

There have also been suggestions the tension in Italy regarding its stance on racism in football could affect Koulibaly's long-term plans.

The Frenchman was the victim of racist chanting during a Serie A clash against Inter in December 2018, and he expressed feelings of sadness when asked about the issue this past summer, per Goal:

Fabian isn't nearly as established at the Stadio San Paolo, but the 23-year-old is well on his way after making quick progress following his July 2018 transfer from Real Betis.

De Laurentiis opted to pay the €30 million release clause in his contract, and he praised his rising star for the progress he's made for club and country since then: "Fabian's always been a top player. If I convince myself to pay a stranger €30 million, I do it for a reason and now I know why. It's one thing to play for your country and another to do it for a team who play every three days. We found Fabian, but we'll find more like him. The door's always open. I don't get attached to players."

Fabian earned his first senior Spain cap in March and has been a frequent fixture in recent squads. He has a contract in Naples until 2023, and there's no doubt his current value will be significantly higher than that which Napoli paid for him.

As well as being very adept as a midfield metronome, Fabian also has an eye for goal and scored an acute curler against Lecce in September, via FreeSports:

Numerous Spanish stars have joined and succeeded at Napoli in recent years, including Jose Callejon, Fernando Llorente, Raul Albiol and Pepe Reina, the former two of whom are currently at the club.

Fabian holds an important place in Ancelotti's plans and has started in all but one game this season, though De Laurentiis appears aware he could well be moved on for profit one day, too.