Premier League Week 9 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

The Premier League resumes following the international break on Saturday, with Week 9 headlined by a clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool sit eight points clear at the summit, while United's slump to 12th has exacerbated the gulf between the two. But there would be no better fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to turn around their form in than Sunday's.

Second-place Manchester City face a tricky-looking trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola's side in need of a win after losing 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur host Watford hoping to stage a resurgence of their own, while Arsenal won't be in action until Monday, when they make the trip to face Sheffield United.

Chelsea and Leicester City are hoping to keep up the pressure on the top two when they host Newcastle United and Burnley, respectively.

Week 9 Fixtures, TV Info and Predictions

Saturday, October 19

Everton 1-2 West Ham United, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN

BST/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN Leicester City 3-1 Burnley, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold

BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Watford, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN

BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Southampton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold

BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold

BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich City , 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold

BST Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United , 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold

BST Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBC

Sunday, October 20

Manchester United 2-3 Liverpool, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN

Monday, October 21

Sheffield United 1-1 Arsenal, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET , Sky Sports PL/NBCSN

UK live-streaming links: Sky Go, BT Sports App



U.S. live-streaming links: NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Rivals Rumble in North-West Derby

England's most famous rivalry will resume at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Liverpool making the trip down the East Lancs 15 points ahead of United and looking like major favourites.

Solskjaer's side's chances are affected by the news that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will be sidelined, while star goalkeeper David De Gea picked up an injury on international duty:

The Norwegian told Sky Sports he was hopeful that Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka would be fit in enough to feature, however (h/t Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News).

Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has been boosted by the return to fitness of his own star stopper, Alisson Becker, and defender Joel Matip, per Sky Sports.

All signs suggest Alisson will reclaim his place between the sticks to reinforce Liverpool's chances. Despite that news, recent stand-in Adrian told journalist Jason Burt he's a rival for the No. 1 jersey, not a reserve:

The Merseysiders have yet to drop a point this season and are averaging 2.5 goals per league game, while United are hoping to end a five-game winless streak in the league, during which they have scored just two goals.

City Aim to End Palace's Unbeaten Home Streak

It's too early to suggest there's a panic at the Etihad Stadium, but City need to clinch three points at Palace on Saturday if they want to keep Liverpool in reach and squad morale high.

But Roy Hodgson's men—who have two wins and two draws at home in the league—have been a surprise package this term. The Eagles have won as many games as Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester (four), and sports writer Leanne Prescott noted their prominence going into the international break:

Guardiola hardly enjoyed an ideal preparation for the away fixture, either, after striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a minor traffic collision on the way into training one morning, per Omnisport:

It was as recent as December when Palace clinched a famous 3-2 victory at the Etihad, but it's been more than four years since the south Londoners beat City at Selhurst Park.

With a small chance the Reds could drop points at Old Trafford, the Citizens will view the trip to Selhurst Park as an opportunity to close the gap to Liverpool.

Spiralling Spurs Host Hornets in High-Stakes Clash

Mauricio Pochettino's misfits are set to host the Premier League's basement outfit on Saturday in a game both sides can ill afford to lose.

Spurs have two wins in their past 10 games across all competitions (one in their past five), a far cry from the record they envisaged after making it to last season's UEFA Champions League final.

Their European form took a bruising when they suffered a 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich earlier in October, and their confidence was further dented by a 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match before the international break.

Despite the dive in form, Pochettino told reporters on Thursday that overhauling the squad in January is not needed, as Hayters TV shared:

Watford lost their first three games of the season but have lost only twice in their past seven. It's difficult to judge how much of that is because of the influence of Quique Sanchez Flores—who was reappointed manager in September—though the Hornets look like they are slowly improving.

A win could lift Watford off the bottom of the table, while ninth-place Tottenham would be disappointed not to take maximum points against a side that have yet to win outside Vicarage Road this season.