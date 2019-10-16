Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Best Is Yet to Come,' Says Agent Jorge Mendes

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has said the Juventus superstar's "best is yet to come" after he scored his 700th career goal in Portugal's 2-1 loss to Ukraine on Monday.

The Bianconeri star converted from the penalty spot in Kiev to become just the sixth man to reach the mark in football history:

For Mendes, Ronaldo's numbers are proof that he is the greatest player in history, and he is convinced the 34-year-old can kick on from 700 goals to eclipse Pele's goalscoring record, per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia):

"His numbers don't lie and light up the overwhelming way Cristiano Ronaldo shatters records, which elevate him to the category of best player in the history of football, with a big difference compared to the second [best] for all he achieved with the different clubs he represented, whether in England, Spain or now in Italy and also with the Portuguese national team. The fact is that with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal have already played in three Finals, winning two of them.

"Cristiano has reached the remarkable milestone of 700 goals, but I have no doubt that he'll surpass Pele as the best scorer in football history, and he'll do it with Juventus. After all, 68 goals aren't a lot for this extraordinary Cristiano Ronaldo, are they? It's also because I'm convinced that his best is yet to come."

Given Ronaldo has, in the past, enjoyed greater success than almost any player in the game, it is a big claim that he could still get better.

His goalscoring return took a plunge last season, his first at Juventus, when he dipped below 50 goals in a campaign for the first time since 2009-10:

There are some major events on the horizon for Ronaldo, though, that could enhance his legend as one of the greatest players of all time.

First and foremost at club level is the challenge of Juve successfully defending their Serie A title, which was given a big boost before the international break when they beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro to move top of the table.

Then there is this season's UEFA Champions League, which Juve are among the front-runners to win.

Ronaldo was signed from Real to help the Old Lady break their two-decade duck in Europe's elite competition, and he will be desperate to lift the famous trophy again this season and become only the second player to ever win it six times.

Finally, there is next summer's UEFA Euro 2020, when Portugal will be looking to defend their title from 2016.

If Ronaldo can finish the 2019-20 season having won Serie A, another Champions League title and Euro 2020, it may well count as his best campaign yet.