Astros' Josh Reddick Says Objects Thrown on Field During Game 3 vs. Yankees

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters fans at Yankee Stadium threw objects on the field during the team's Game 3 victory Tuesday.

"There's no place in the game for that type of thing," Reddick said. "I think I saw seven or eight water bottles out in the outfield, and two souvenir baseballs thrown from center field to left. It's scary.

"I don't think a lot of people realize how scary that can really be. You throw a baseball hard enough, hit somebody in the head when we're not looking, it can do some damage to you as a player. You throw a baseball from the third deck, it's got a little bit of moment on it. It's frustrating to see that as a player in the outfield. We're usually the ones throwing stuff at you. It's definitely disrespectful, and at the same time, very unsafe."

Reddick homered in the second inning of the Astros' 4-1 victory, which gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS. He had only been a part-time player through most of the series but came through with a solo shot to give Gerrit Cole more than enough room to pitch.

It's unclear if any fans were thrown out of Yankee Stadium for throwing items on the field.