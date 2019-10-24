10 Things That Will Define the 2019-20 NBA Season

0 of 10

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

All we know for sure about the 2019-20 NBA season is that, after nearly eight months of plot twists, thrilling highs and sobering lows, we'll look back and marvel at the improbability of the journey.

Consider 2018-19 as an example. Not until the Golden State Warriors fell apart and the Toronto Raptors emerged as champs did we know what the true story of the year would be: a dynasty ended and a new king crowned, with the league headed for a makeover that, in mere days, would shift the balance of power just established.

Although we won't know how to parse the entirety of the 2019-20 season until it's over, there are a few emerging angles—personnel-based, stylistic and narrative-driven—that should warrant attention.

For all the shock attached to the way last year ended, we at least had an inkling Kawhi Leonard's presence in Toronto would matter and the Warriors' dynasty was approaching its natural conclusion.

A handful of key players, trends and storylines offer similar hints about where the league is heading this year.