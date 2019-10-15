Luka Modric Hopeful 'Amazing Player' Gareth Bale Will Stay at Real Madrid

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Luka Modric has labelled Gareth Bale "an amazing player" and said he hopes the Welshman stays at Real Madrid for the next few seasons.

In last summer's transfer window there were ongoing rumours Bale would leave the Santiago Bernabeu, and manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed the Spanish giants were trying to move him on:

In July, a transfer for the winger to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal looked all but sealed, until the Real board pulled the plug.

In 2019-20, Zidane has attempted to reintegrate Bale back into the first team, and the 30-year-old has played in six of Real's eight La Liga games, netting two goals and providing two assists.

Modric and Bale faced each other in Sunday's 1-1 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying clash in Cardiff.

After the match, the Real midfielder said he hopes his club team-mate stays put at the Bernabeu having reestablished his spot in the first team, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"He is an amazing player and very important for the team. He is showing that this season. Hopefully he will stay this season and the next seasons as well."

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018, last season should have been Bale's opportunity to step into the role of Real's star player.

Instead, Real endured a difficult season. Bale suffered numerous injury issues, and when he was fit, he underwhelmed.

Eventually, Zidane returned to the manager's role in Madrid after the exits of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, and Bale was dropped to the bench.

At the end of 2018-19, it was widely expected Bale had played his last game for the club, and there were plenty who questioned the way he was treated last term given his incredible record for Real:

He now has a chance to change his reputation, however undeserved, at Real by helping them to win silverware again this season, and Modric is eager to see Bale stay at the club.

Table-topping Los Blancos are back in La Liga action on Saturday when they visit Mallorca.