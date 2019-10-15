Jordan Henderson Demands Apology from Bulgaria Manager Krasimir Balakov

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson has said Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov needs to apologise after he did not immediately condemn the racist abuse aimed at England players in Monday's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

The Three Lions eased to a 6-0 victory in Sofia, but the game was marred by racist behaviour from the home fans which led to play being halted twice in the first half and a stadium announcement warning the match would be abandoned if the abuse continued:

In his post-match interview with ITV, Balakov said he did not hear the chanting from Bulgaria supporters and added England fans must share some of the blame:

Per Sky Sports News (h/t Dom Farrell of Goal), Henderson explained that he spoke to the Bulgaria boss during the match, and he demanded Balakov apologise:

"I had a few words with the manager. It wasn't acceptable – something needs to be done. He needs to apologise now, really, on behalf of the team and the fans. He knows what was going on. He was asking me what the problem was. When I told him he knew what was going on, it was baffling how he didn't, really. Hopefully he looks back and apologises because anyone watching that game would be disgusted really."

Raheem Sterling and Ross Barkley both hit doubles for England in between Marcus Rashford's stunning opener and Harry Kane's 85th-minute strike that completed the rout.

It was an impressive performance from England in the circumstances and re-established their momentum in Group A after Friday's shock loss to Czech Republic.

Gareth Southgate's side, though, are unlikely to remember the occasion fondly.

Next month, England can book their place at Euro 2020 and take top spot in their qualifying group if they win their home fixture against Montenegro and their away match in Kosovo.

Despite the result against Czech Republic, it would be a big surprise if England fail to do just that.

Only Belgium (30) have scored more goals in qualifying than the 26 England have now scored, and Monday's performance was a reminder of how dangerous they can be going forward after a poor showing in Prague.