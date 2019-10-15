Cardinals vs. Nationals: NLCS Game 4 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It all comes down to this.

On Tuesday night, the St. Louis Cardinals will cling to their World Series aspirations by their fingertips as they try to get on the series scoreboard against the Washington Nationals at their place.

The Cardinals are down 0-3 on the series, and fans have to be wondering if they have any fight left in them.

That's especially true after a demoralizing 8-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday, when St. Louis just couldn't get anything going against the stingy Nationals, who are now one win away from the World Series.

Needless to say, this one is a must-watch. Luckily, you'll find everything you need to know about how to tune in to the game and what to watch for immediately below.

NLCS Game 4: How to Watch Cardinals @ Nationals

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS

After edging the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the National League Division Series, the St. Louis Cardinals continued on their improbable playoff run by meeting another NL East foe, the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals have dropped a few more games on the season (.574) than the Braves (.599), and they were also worse on the road. But as is obvious from the fact the Birds on the Bat have dug themselves a 0-3 hole heading into Game 4, the Nationals were, and are, a nightmare matchup for the Cardinals.

While St. Louis finished the regular season a touch over .500, the Nationals surged to a 9-1 finish in their final 10 and brought that momentum straight into the playoffs, where they dispatched the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2.

In the first two games of the series, the seemingly ageless Max Scherzer and Anibal Sanchez handed the Cardinals the shovel they would use to begin to dig their own grave, each doing their best at back-to-back no-nos and settling for eight- and seven-inning scoreless starts, respectively.

It hasn't been the only thing that has put St. Louis in this hole, but the Nationals' pitching has been completely dominant:

In Game 3 on Monday, Washington turned up the heat for a lopsided 8-1 decision. With everything on the line in Game 4, the Cardinals could only watch helplessly as Stephen Strasburg put on a clinic. The Nationals ace pitched seven innings with one unearned run, seven hits and no walks and finished the game with 12 strikeouts.

There's something about the postseason that just brings it out in the 31-year-old, who now boasts a career 1.10 ERA in 41 postseason innings. On Monday night, the Cardinals were just on the wrong side of history.

The Cardinals have cast serious doubt on their ability to turn this ship around. Even the two runs they've managed to score in the first three games of the NLCS came off mistakes on the part of the Nationals outfielders.

On Tuesday, St. Louis' season falls on the shoulders of Dakota Hudson, while the Nationals will start free-agent acquisition Patrick Corbin.

If Washington wins, it will make its first-ever World Series appearance in franchise history. Don't miss it.