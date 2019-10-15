USA vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The United States men's national team continue their inaugural CONCACAF Nations League campaign on Tuesday against Canada at the BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.

The Stars and Stripes kicked off their campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Cuba. The victory also saw Weston McKennie record the fastest hat-trick in USMNT history during the rout.

Canada have also enjoyed a successful start and top the group with six points from two games after a pair of victories over Cuba. John Herdman's side enjoyed a 6-0 win in Toronto and a 1-0 victory in the Cayman Islands.

Date: Tuesday, October 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST (Weds)

TV: ESPN2, TUDN (U.S.)

Live Stream: TUDN En Vivo, Univision Now (U.S.)

Match Preview

The United States head into Tuesday's clash full of confidence after hitting seven goals last time out, with McKennie taking just 13 minutes to bag his treble:

The Schalke 04 star is thriving under manager David Wagner in the Bundesliga. The team has only lost once in the league this season—to champions Bayern Munich—and McKennie has featured in every match.

The 21-year-old will pose a threat again on Tuesday night, along with Christian Pulisic who put his troubles at Chelsea aside with a goal against Cuba.

Pulisic is struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge, but he talked about how confident he felt going into the international break, per ESPN FC:

Manager Gregg Berhalter told USSoccer.com that he is expecting a tough test from Canada, particularly on home soil:

"It's not only the fact that they need results [that makes the game more challenging]. I think Canada has a good team. They are strong at home, and for us it's a great test. We want to be able to go on the road and perform well, and part of it is starting that journey of road games together. This is a great example of that."

Canada will relish hosting the United States and have plenty of attacking threat of their own.

Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies is the team's brightest young star, while Gent's Jonathan David has been in fine form in the early weeks of the season, as noted by Scouted Football:

Lucas Cavallini, who plays for Liga MX club Puebla, is another attacker who will look to cause the United States problems and is a clinical finisher, as shown by football writer Peter Galindo:

Canada will relish a home game against the United States and will provide a far stiffer test for the Stars and Stripes than Cuba. Herdman's improving team can stay top if they avoid defeat, but the U.S. will head into the match as favourites for victory.