NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jayson Tatum, Celtics' Roster Moves and Gerald Green

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

After shaking things up this summer, the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets continue to figure their rosters out in October. Just a few weeks ahead of the NBA's 2019-20 tipoff, the two teams are reportedly addressing longer-term decisions.

The Celtics seem to be establishing their roster's future by reportedly exercising Jayson Tatum (per Shams Charania) and Robert Williams' (per Keith Smith) team options while converting Tacko Fall's contract into a two-way (per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN).

Meanwhile, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the Rockets are likely to be without Gerald Green for an extended period of time with what appears to be a broken foot.

By exercising Tatum's fourth-year team option, the Celtics lock him in for the next two seasons at under $10 million per year. It's an expected vote of confidence from a club that seems ready to make the 21-year-old their franchise cornerstone now Kyrie Irving has moved to Brooklyn.

Versatile and 6'8", Tatum looked like an upcoming star in his rookie season before regressing as a sophomore.

Although his shooting percentages dropped from the field by 2.5 percent and from three by a staggering 6.1 percent, averaging 15.7 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from deep is nothing to scoff at for a young wing who was acclimating to the experience of playing alongside Irving.

Williams and Fall should also be available to hold down the paint as Tatum hopefully ascends. Time Lord is reportedly locked in for the next two seasons at just under an affordable $4 million, meaning the high-flying 21-year-old should be able to build a rapport alongside Tatum and Kemba Walker's new-look Celtics.

At 7'6", Fall is as intriguing a prospect as they get, and the Celtics seem well-aware as they are likely converting his contract with the Maine Red Claws into a two-way that allows him to play with the team's NBA roster for 45 days this season.

With an 8'4" wingspan and the adoration of fans everywhere, it will be one of the league's more exciting storylines if the 23-year-old is able to capitalize on this opportunity and cement himself as a part of Boston's long-term plans.

Speaking of long-term plans, the Rockets need to start assuaging their depth concerns. Although Gerald Green's role hasn't been felt across the nation's households, he has averaged 21.1 minutes and 8.7 shots over the past two seasons, so his absence will leave a void in Houston's rotation.

Ben McLemore, Danuel House Jr., Gary Clark and Thabo Sefolosha are the most likely candidates to absorb Green's minutes—but the situation remains unclear as the team continues to determine if the 33-year-old requires surgery for his broken foot.