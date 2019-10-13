Kirk Cousins Jokes He Considered Apologizing to Stefon Diggs After Missed Throw

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Winning apparently does cure everything.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was dominant in a 38-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, going 22-of-29 for 333 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also had jokes after the game.

"I missed Diggs on the post at the end of the half," Cousins said, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. "And I thought about apologizing to him."

He didn't miss Stefon Diggs much, as the wide receiver finished with seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Adam Thielen also scored after posting 130 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the New York Giants.

Cousins' tongue-in-cheek comment comes after he apologized to Thielen following a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL," Thielen told reporters, prompting the apology. "That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that."

Courtney Cronin of ESPN noted there was also drama with Diggs, who previously "expressed frustration over the Vikings' offensive attack and hadn't completely dispelled rumors that he wanted out."

Nothing like a two-game winning streak to make everyone best friends again.