Kirk Cousins Apologizes to Vikings WR Adam Thielen for Missed Passes in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was apologetic Tuesday in response to wideout Adam Thielen's comments that the team needed to do a better job in the passing game following a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"No, like he said, it's reality," Cousins said (h/t Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com) on his KFAN Radio show, Under Center with Kirk Cousins.



"I really want to apologize to him because there's too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday and postgame. And I talk to the media, I always say until I watch the film, it's hard for me to really give you a straight answer. Well, now it's Tuesday night. I've watched the film. And the reality is there were opportunities for him."

Cousins completed 27-of-36 passes for 233 yards, but he threw for only 6.5 yards per pass attempt on an afternoon where Minnesota scored its lone touchdown. He notably missed Thielen downfield on a 3rd-and-10 for what would have been a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

After the game, Thielen, who had two catches for six yards on six targets, expressed his frustration in his team's inability to move the ball downfield.

"At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL," Thielen told reporters. "That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that."

Thielen clarified his comments Tuesday, saying the following in part:

"First of all, I think it's interesting how media or fans take things that you say and make it what they want it to be. I don't think I could say anything more generic that any offense would say. You can't be one-dimensional in this league. It's very, very, very difficult to win. If you listen to defensive coordinators talk, they want to make the offense one-dimensional, and that's how they want to win."

Cousins is 19th in adjusted yards per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. The Vikings are also third-last in the league in pass plays of 15 yards or more (14), ahead of only the Chicago Bears (13) and New York Jets (11), who are coming off a bye week.

Minnesota's offense has centered around running back Dalvin Cook ever since head coach Mike Zimmer promoted Kevin Stefanski to offensive coordinator.

While that strategy has worked at times—like when Cook had 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a 28-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1—the passing attack has not come through with the team playing from behind this year.

Cousins went only 14-of-32 with 230 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 21-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Sam Ekstrom of Zone Coverage also provided some notable stats from the Bears game:

The Vikings will look to bounce back Sunday against the New York Giants, who present an interesting matchup thanks to their Jekyll-and-Hyde defense.

The Giants have allowed 73 points in the first halves of their four games but only 24 in the second half. Big Blue has also given up only six points over the past six quarters.

On the flip side, this could be a game where the Vikings' deep passing attack gets going, as the Giants have allowed the second-most yards per pass attempt in the league.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

