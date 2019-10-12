Spain Miss Chance to Secure Euro 2020 Qualification After 1-1 Draw with Norway

Norway's midfielder Stefan Johansen (C) vies for the ball with Spain's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) and Spain's midfielder Dani Ceballos during the Euro 2020 qualifying football match Norway v Spain in Oslo, Norway on October 12, 2019. (Photo by Stian Lysberg Solum / NTB Scanpix / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by STIAN LYSBERG SOLUM/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Spain's perfect run in Group F came to an end on Saturday after Norway held them to a 1-1 draw. La Roja had won their first six matches of UEFA Euro 2020 qualification and took the lead through Saul Niguez, but Joshua King hit back with a last-minute penalty.

Norway had the better chances before the break, but Spain dominated the possession battle and turned that advantage into a goal early in the second half. The win seemed almost certain until the hosts were handed a late penalty, which King converted.

Captain Sergio Ramos became the nation's all-time caps leader in the draw, overtaking former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas in his 168th appearance.

The late drama means Spain now lead the group by five points with three matches left to play. 

      

What's Next?

Spain take on Sweden in another qualifier on Tuesday. Norway will also be on the road, against Romania.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

