Report: Elvis Andrus Exercises Player Contract Option, Will Stay with Rangers

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will exercise his player option to remain with the organization.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Andrus' decision will allow him to earn $43 million over the next three seasons from the Rangers.

Andrus, 31, always seemed likely to exercise the option. It was hardly a guarantee he would get the same level of compensation in free agency, and Andrus stuck with the sure thing.

He had a solid if unspectacular 2019 season, hitting .275 with 12 homers, 72 RBI, 81 runs and 31 steals. In the past two seasons, he hasn't been able to replicate his excellent 2017, when he hit .297 with 20 homers, 88 RBI, 100 runs and 25 steals, marking career highs in the latter three categories.

If Andrus had put up those numbers again, combined with his solid play in the field, opting out of his deal to hit free agency would have been a no-brainer. But a fractured elbow in 2018 that cost him 59 games and his diminished output after peak years in 2016 and 2017 likely hurt his value.

One positive for the Rangers is that, outside of that elbow injury, Andrus has been durable, playing at least 145 games in 10 of his 11 seasons. It seems likely he'll remain a solid option at shortstop through the remaining years on his deal.

Of course, both Andrus and the Rangers will hope he can rediscover his 2017 stroke at the plate.