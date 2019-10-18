Saints' Alvin Kamara Ruled Out vs. Bears with Knee, Ankle Injuries

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears because of knee and ankle injuries.

Amie Just of The Advocate reported the update Friday.

Kamara, 24, has 649 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns this season. He's rushed for 4.3 yards per carry, caught 33 passes and helped the Saints move to 5-1 despite losing quarterback Drew Brees to a thumb injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The ex-Tennessee back's performance against the Seattle Seahawks showcased Kamara's ability to simply take over a game, as he amassed 161 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 33-27 upset win in Seattle.

Kamara had never missed an NFL game due to injury before. He did sit the Saints' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers in 2018, but the Saints rested him and other starters with the NFC's No. 1 seed locked in regardless of the result.

The third-year pro did suffer a concussion in Week 14 of the 2017 season but returned for the Saints' following game. He missed two games with a left knee injury during the 2016 campaign at Tennessee and underwent offseason knee surgery in the 2012 preseason when he was at Alabama.

Without him, the Saints should turn to backup running back Latavius Murray, who has 138 rushing yards on 32 carries (4.3 YPC) and a touchdown in six games. He's added nine receptions and 67 yards.

Murray has been productive if given the opportunity in the past. He rushed for a career-high 1,066 yards in 2015 and gained 1,052 scrimmage yards in 2016.

The 6'3", 230-pound back should get the bulk of the carries with Dwayne Washington backing him up.

Listed third on the team's running back depth chart, Washington had 27 carries for 154 rushing yards last season.