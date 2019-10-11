Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers, Clippers Front-Runners for Veteran If Bought out

Chris Elise/Getty Images

In a Friday appearance on the Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers are clear front-runners to land Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala if a buyout occurs.

"It's the two L.A. teams," Wojnarowski told ESPN's Zach Lowe. "It's the Lakers and it's the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can't trade him, that's where that will come down to those two teams. Memphis is willing to hold on to him, and Iguodala is OK with sitting right now."

The versatile 15-year veteran averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game last season for the Golden State Warriors, who traded him to Memphis in the offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.