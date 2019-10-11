Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers, Clippers Front-Runners for Veteran If Bought out

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

In a Friday appearance on the Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers are clear front-runners to land Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala if a buyout occurs.

"It's the two L.A. teams," Wojnarowski told ESPN's Zach Lowe. "It's the Lakers and it's the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can't trade him, that's where that will come down to those two teams. Memphis is willing to hold on to him, and Iguodala is OK with sitting right now."

The versatile 15-year veteran averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game last season for the Golden State Warriors, who traded him to Memphis in the offseason.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Kyrie Will Miss Lakers Game with Facial Contusion

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kyrie Will Miss Lakers Game with Facial Contusion

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Baby Giannis Is on His Way 👶

    Giannis' GF, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, announces on IG she's expecting the 'Most Valuable Baby'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Baby Giannis Is on His Way 👶

    Giannis' GF, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, announces on IG she's expecting the 'Most Valuable Baby'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo: LaMelo Could Be Better Than Me 📈

    Zo admits his brother 'has a chance' to be better than him: 'I feel at the same age, he’s better than me' (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo: LaMelo Could Be Better Than Me 📈

    Zo admits his brother 'has a chance' to be better than him: 'I feel at the same age, he’s better than me' (Shams)

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Harden and Russ Can 'Figure It Out' Together

    Their past is behind them and it's all about winning a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Harden and Russ Can 'Figure It Out' Together

    Their past is behind them and it's all about winning a title

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report