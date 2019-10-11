Javier Tebas: Lionel Messi the Best in Football, 'Several Steps Ahead Of' Neymar

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

La Liga president Javier Tebas has called Lionel Messi the "best and the highest possible standard in the history of football," adding the Barcelona gem is "several steps ahead" of former team-mate Neymar.

Tebas, 57, was speaking at a Cirque du Soleil show inspired by Messi's career and said, per El Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana):

"Leo is the best in football history. He has been in the elite for 16 seasons and has always been at the highest level. Ten (Messi's shirt number) always reflects the best, the maximum, and Messi is the best and the highest possible standard in the history of football.

"Thankfully Leo is still in the league. It was natural that he thought about leaving because that situation (trial for tax irregularities) would have hurt him.

"It would be good for La Liga if Neymar was to return…although we must acknowledge that Messi is several steps ahead of him. Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho? Yes, of course the league would benefit from them."

Messi, 32, was painted as a direct rival of fellow five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's nine-year stay at Real Madrid, with both viewed as the standout stars of their generation.

A calf injury meant Messi's start to the 2019-20 season was delayed, but he opened his account with a pinpoint free-kick during the recent 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla in La Liga:

Tebas has long been complimentary of Messi and referred to the Argentinian as "the heritage of La Liga" when he spoke to Marca in August. Ronaldo and Neymar—who left Spain's top flight to join Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively—aren't held in as high esteem in his view, it seems.

Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian theatrical company well known for its artistic performances, and the debut of its new show, "Messi10," is the latest testament to his impact, via Reuters:

Messi recently admitted he "thought about leaving" the Camp Nou during the 2013 tax case Tebas referred to, per RAC1 (h/t BBC Sport).

The forward has a contract in Catalonia until June 2021, and he suggested a new deal could be in the offing as he seeks to extend his stay: "My idea is to stay for many years. I've always thought this way and nothing has changed. It's clear that my idea is to finish my career at Barca. Especially because of what I feel for the club and for my family. We are very happy in Barcelona."

Messi has scored 420 goals for Barcelona in 455 La Liga appearances, 32 of which have come directly from free-kicks:

Barcelona sit second in La Liga and are two points behind Real Madrid during this international break.

The Blaugrana resume their league campaign with a visit to Eibar on Saturday, October 19.