Arsene Wenger Says Eden Hazard Can't Replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger is not convinced Eden Hazard can replace Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid's chief goalscorer but has backed him to succeed in the Spanish capital.

Hazard joined from Chelsea in the summer and has scored once for Los Blancos in six matches.

"He will be the answer but not in replacing Ronaldo that is for sure," Wenger told beIN Sports (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee). "They need another goalscorer in Real Madrid because Benzema is now 32, and if they had someone younger around him to score the goals, maybe they could do very well."

The winger struggled to make an impact in his first five appearances for Real, but in his last outing he bagged his first goal and assist in a 4-2 win over Granada.

He netted a sublime chip and later teed up Luka Modric for the Croatian's long-range stunner:

The 28-year-old is hoping to contribute more goals:

Despite Hazard's efforts against Granada, Covering Futbol suggested he's still not at his best:

Hazard missed much of pre-season and the first three games of the campaign with a hamstring injury, and Wenger shared the opinion that the Belgian is not yet firing on all cylinders:

"Eden Hazard is an exceptional player to create chances to sometimes finish when he needs to do in big games.

"He's not scared of anybody—I don't think Real have yet to see the real Hazard. He's not as sharp physically as he can be."

Hazard will be an enormous asset to the Spanish giants when he does get up and running—he showed time and again that he can be a match-winner at Chelsea.

However, in terms of sheer numbers he's not the man to replace Ronaldo.

The Portugal star averaged 50 goals per season over the course of nine campaigns with Real. Hazard only surpassed 20 goals in a campaign once with Chelsea, when he netted 21 in all competitions last season.

It seems Real recognised the need to bring in a goalscorer alongside Hazard as they also signed Luka Jovic in the summer after he netted 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

However, the 21-year-old has spent just 218 minutes on the pitch under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Jovic is young and still has time to become a success in the Spanish capital, but in the meantime it appears Hazard cannot do it on his own.